Gaza to Be Rebuilt; Israeli Prestige Never: Quds Force Cmdr.

Islam Times - The commander of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps Quds Force stressed that the destroyed Gaza will be rebuilt, while the Zionist regime of Israel's prestige will not be restored.​

Commander of IRGC Quds Force Brigadier General Esmail Ghaani made the remarks at a meeting of the Assembly of Experts.The IRGC Quds Force commander pointed out that the Axis of Resistance in the region has grown so strong that no foreign power can ignore it."Today, the Resistance Front, especially the Hamas forces, in the Al-Aqsa Storm Operation, relying on faith and the weapons they have, have adopted an offensive stance and heroically are challenging the Israeli army," he said."The Resistance Front is a united collection that has a lot of potential and capabilities," Ghaani said, adding that,According to him, the Resistance Front hasn't used all of its capabilities yet, adding that "it has been proven that no one can ignore the Resistance Front."He said that the Zionist regime has killed almost 40,000 people, most of whom are women and children.However, he said that it is the Palestinians who will come out victorious in the Gaza battle."The Palestinian youth have been able to preserve their land and dignity and have left Israel in misery with their Resistance," Ghaani concluded.​