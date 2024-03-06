US Approves 100 Military Sales to Israel since Gaza War

Islam Times - Washington has approved more than 100 separate military sales to Israel since it invaded Gaza, even as officials complain Israeli leaders have not done enough to protect civilians

The United States has quietly approved and delivered more than 100 separate foreign military sales to Israel since the Gaza war began on October 7, amounting to thousands of precision-guided munitions, small-diameter bombs, bunker busters, small arms, and other lethal aid, U.S. officials told members of Congress in a recent classified briefing based on a report by the Washington Post.At least 30,717 Palestinians have been killed and 72,156 wounded in Israeli attacks in Gaza since October 7.Meanwhile, UN experts have accused Israel of "intentionally starving" Palestinians in the strip. “Israel has been intentionally starving the Palestinian people in Gaza since 8 October. Now it is targeting civilians seeking humanitarian aid and humanitarian convoys,” several UN experts said in a statement.International aid groups have for months warned that drawn-out Israeli inspections and restrictions on aid deliveries are making it impossible for them to get enough aid into Gaza, especially the northern part of the enclave where widespread famine has set in.Israel’s aid restrictions were especially suffocating in February, blocking all but 100 trucks from getting into the enclave each day, a 50 percent drop from January and well below the population’s needs, according to UNRWA head Philippe Lazzarini.Israeli forces also repeatedly opened fire on aid seekers in northern Gaza, killing at least 119 people in the most deadly attack on February 29.People in Gaza are waiting for the outcome of ceasefire talks amid continued Israeli attacks.