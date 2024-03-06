0
Wednesday 6 March 2024 - 21:02

US Approves 100 Military Sales to Israel since Gaza War

Story Code : 1120824
US Approves 100 Military Sales to Israel since Gaza War
The United States has quietly approved and delivered more than 100 separate foreign military sales to Israel since the Gaza war began on October 7, amounting to thousands of precision-guided munitions, small-diameter bombs, bunker busters, small arms, and other lethal aid, U.S. officials told members of Congress in a recent classified briefing based on a report by the Washington Post.

At least 30,717 Palestinians have been killed and 72,156 wounded in Israeli attacks in Gaza since October 7. 

Meanwhile, UN experts have accused Israel of "intentionally starving" Palestinians in the strip. “Israel has been intentionally starving the Palestinian people in Gaza since 8 October. Now it is targeting civilians seeking humanitarian aid and humanitarian convoys,” several UN experts said in a statement. 

International aid groups have for months warned that drawn-out Israeli inspections and restrictions on aid deliveries are making it impossible for them to get enough aid into Gaza, especially the northern part of the enclave where widespread famine has set in.

Israel’s aid restrictions were especially suffocating in February, blocking all but 100 trucks from getting into the enclave each day, a 50 percent drop from January and well below the population’s needs, according to UNRWA head Philippe Lazzarini.

Israeli forces also repeatedly opened fire on aid seekers in northern Gaza, killing at least 119 people in the most deadly attack on February 29.

People in Gaza are waiting for the outcome of ceasefire talks amid continued Israeli attacks.
Comment


Featured Stories
US and UK behind Nord Stream Explosion: Russia’s Spy Chief
US and UK behind Nord Stream Explosion: Russia’s Spy Chief
How US Benefits from Supporting Israeli Regime!
How US Benefits from Supporting Israeli Regime!
6 March 2024
UK Foreign Secretary: Israel as an Occupier Must Bear Responsibility for Gaza
UK Foreign Secretary: Israel as an Occupier Must Bear Responsibility for Gaza
6 March 2024
Hezbollah Warns Israeli Settlers to Evacuate Kiryat Shmona
Hezbollah Warns Israeli Settlers to Evacuate Kiryat Shmona
6 March 2024
Iran Seizes US Oil Cargo in Gulf
Iran Seizes US Oil Cargo in Gulf
6 March 2024
Russian Diplomat Says US Not Giving Up Idea of Conducting Nuclear Test
Russian Diplomat Says US Not Giving Up Idea of Conducting Nuclear Test
6 March 2024
Raisi Warns of Outburst of Anger among World’s Youths over “Israeli” Crimes
Raisi Warns of Outburst of Anger among World’s Youths over “Israeli” Crimes
6 March 2024
Poll: Young Americans’ Positive Views of “Israel” Drop by 26%
Poll: Young Americans’ Positive Views of “Israel” Drop by 26%
6 March 2024
Western Envoys to Moscow Meddle in Russia’s Internal Affairs: Foreign Ministry
Western Envoys to Moscow Meddle in Russia’s Internal Affairs: Foreign Ministry
5 March 2024
Yemen is Ready to Support Gaza with Hundreds of Medical, Surgical Professionals
Yemen is Ready to Support Gaza with Hundreds of Medical, Surgical Professionals
5 March 2024
Poised for Accession, Sweden Joins NATO Drills in Reshaped North
Poised for Accession, Sweden Joins NATO Drills in Reshaped North
5 March 2024
North Korea Denounces South Korea-US Military Drills, Warns of Consequences
North Korea Denounces South Korea-US Military Drills, Warns of Consequences
5 March 2024
Israeli Forces Ramp Up Operations in West Bank, Demolish Palestinian Home
Israeli Forces Ramp Up Operations in West Bank, Demolish Palestinian Home
5 March 2024