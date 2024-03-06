0
Wednesday 6 March 2024 - 21:08

Netanyahu Should Face Jail Time: Israeli Opposition Leader

Story Code : 1120826
Netanyahu Should Face Jail Time: Israeli Opposition Leader
A probe into Israel’s worst civilian disaster found Israeli PM Netanyahu “bears personal responsibility” for the deadly 2021 crowd crush that killed 45 Jewish pilgrims.

It found that Netanyahu’s office had been forewarned of hazards at a pilgrimage site but did not act to address them.

The probe looked into the April 2021 pilgrimage to a rabbi’s tomb at Mount Meron near the Lebanese border attended by tens of thousands of ultra-Orthodox Jews.

A crush occurred when crowds of pilgrims got stuck in a narrow entrance to the tomb.

The probe’s finding further adds to the pressure facing Netanyahu, who has also been blamed for intelligence failures leading up to Hamas’s October 7 attack and for failing to secure the release of some 130 Israeli captives thought to still be inside Gaza.

Five months into the war, Netanyahu is also struggling to keep a divided war cabinet on his side and to resist pressure from Western allies to rein in Israeli military operations.

“The report published today shows that the disaster could have been prevented,” Lapid said in a post on X. “It indicates criminal negligence, arrogance and disconnection, it indicates complete irresponsibility. If Netanyahu were an ordinary citizen, he would stand trial today for causing death by negligence and go to prison.”

If Netanyahu stays in power, “the next disaster is only a matter of time”, Lapid added.
Comment


Featured Stories
US and UK behind Nord Stream Explosion: Russia’s Spy Chief
US and UK behind Nord Stream Explosion: Russia’s Spy Chief
How US Benefits from Supporting Israeli Regime!
How US Benefits from Supporting Israeli Regime!
6 March 2024
UK Foreign Secretary: Israel as an Occupier Must Bear Responsibility for Gaza
UK Foreign Secretary: Israel as an Occupier Must Bear Responsibility for Gaza
6 March 2024
Hezbollah Warns Israeli Settlers to Evacuate Kiryat Shmona
Hezbollah Warns Israeli Settlers to Evacuate Kiryat Shmona
6 March 2024
Iran Seizes US Oil Cargo in Gulf
Iran Seizes US Oil Cargo in Gulf
6 March 2024
Russian Diplomat Says US Not Giving Up Idea of Conducting Nuclear Test
Russian Diplomat Says US Not Giving Up Idea of Conducting Nuclear Test
6 March 2024
Raisi Warns of Outburst of Anger among World’s Youths over “Israeli” Crimes
Raisi Warns of Outburst of Anger among World’s Youths over “Israeli” Crimes
6 March 2024
Poll: Young Americans’ Positive Views of “Israel” Drop by 26%
Poll: Young Americans’ Positive Views of “Israel” Drop by 26%
6 March 2024
Western Envoys to Moscow Meddle in Russia’s Internal Affairs: Foreign Ministry
Western Envoys to Moscow Meddle in Russia’s Internal Affairs: Foreign Ministry
5 March 2024
Yemen is Ready to Support Gaza with Hundreds of Medical, Surgical Professionals
Yemen is Ready to Support Gaza with Hundreds of Medical, Surgical Professionals
5 March 2024
Poised for Accession, Sweden Joins NATO Drills in Reshaped North
Poised for Accession, Sweden Joins NATO Drills in Reshaped North
5 March 2024
North Korea Denounces South Korea-US Military Drills, Warns of Consequences
North Korea Denounces South Korea-US Military Drills, Warns of Consequences
5 March 2024
Israeli Forces Ramp Up Operations in West Bank, Demolish Palestinian Home
Israeli Forces Ramp Up Operations in West Bank, Demolish Palestinian Home
5 March 2024