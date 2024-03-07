0
Thursday 7 March 2024 - 10:11

Islamic Resistance in Iraq Conducts Drone Strike on “Israeli” Airport

Story Code : 1120929
The Iraqi umbrella group of anti-terror groups said in a statement published on its Telegram channel on Tuesday that it targeted the airport at “Kiryat Shmona” near Lebanon.

It added the operation was carried out in response to the apartheid “Israeli” entity’s massacre of Palestinian civilians, including women and children, in Gaza.

The resistance underscored it would continue anti-“Israel” operations.

The Islamic Resistance in Iraq has carried out several attacks on “Israeli” targets in recent months.

Last week, the group launched a drone operation on a chemical facility in the “Israeli” Port of Haifa.

The resistance group has also struck major US military bases in Syria and Iraq amid resentment over Washington’s unqualified support for the entity’s genocidal campaign in Gaza.

The “Israeli” entity has martyred more than 30,600 Palestinians and injured at least 72,000 in Gaza since October7, 2023.

The entity ignited its bloody war machine after it was caught off-guard by Operation Al-Aqsa Flood conducted by the Palestinian resistance movement Hamas on that October day.

Washington has also used its veto power to block resolutions drafted by the United Nations Security Council demanding an immediate ceasefire in Gaza.
