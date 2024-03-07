Iran Reiterates Need for Inclusive Government in Afghanistan

Islam Times - The Iranian ambassador to the UN called on the Taliban to advance genuine ethnic and political inclusivity in Afghanistan, stressing the need for the establishment of a broad-based Afghan government that would safeguard the rights of all ethnic groups and combat terrorism.

Addressing the UN Security Council briefing on “the situation in Afghanistan”, held in New York on March 6, Saeed Iravani said the de facto authorities in Afghanistan have failed to advance genuine ethnic and political inclusivity.“Instead, they have imposed stricter limitations on women and girls, restricting their educational opportunities. Additionally, attacks on minority people such as the Hazara Shiites continue, as confirmed by the UN report,” he said.“We stress the importance of prioritizing and carefully addressing the legitimate concerns of neighboring countries in all initiatives aimed at engaging with de facto authorities,” Iravani said.“These include the establishment of an inclusive government, safeguarding the rights of all ethnic groups, combating terrorist groups, preventing illegal immigration, and addressing drug production and trafficking. These concerns, to some extent accommodated in the independent assessment (S/2023/856), which underscores positive elements and recommends coherent engagement with de facto authorities,” the Iranian envoy said.“An inclusive government in Afghanistan can help tackle many problems, like stopping conflicts and reducing the number of Afghan refugees moving to neighboring countries. It sets a foundation for stability and security in Afghanistan and helps protect human rights, especially those of women. For Iran, a crucial sign of an inclusive government is improving the lives of Afghan people and bringing back refugees, which sadly has gotten worse in the last two years, causing us significant hardship,” he underlined.“Challenges like terrorism, drug trafficking, and border control deficiencies continue and threaten the stability of Afghanistan and its neighbors,” he noted, adding, “The threat of terrorist groups is causing concern to the neighbors. Regrettably, de facto authorities have yet to implement their obligations to combat terrorism.”“Iran as an immediate neighbor still faces challenges with illegal immigration. The migration of millions of Afghans to Iran has brought a burden to our country under sanctions. Unfortunately, the international community and individual countries have shown little sensitivity to this issue,” the envoy stated.“Furthermore, Iran has been denied access to even the most basic border monitoring equipment under the pretext of sanctions. This underscores the differing priorities and concerns of neighboring countries and the global community regarding Afghanistan,” he stated.