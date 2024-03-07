Kremlin Confident about Overcoming Difficulties with Armenia

Islam Times - The Kremlin on Wednesday expressed confidence that the current impasse in relations between Armenia and Russia will be resolved, saying cooperation between the two countries is mutually beneficial.

The statement comes a day after the Russian and Armenian foreign ministers, Sergey Lavrov and Ararat Mirzoyan, held a telephone conversation, during which “bilateral and regional issues” were discussed, according to a brief statement by Armenia’s foreign ministry.“The foreign ministers discussed topical issues of the bilateral and regional agenda, including the process of normalizing Armenia-Azerbaijan relations, as well as interaction within the framework of common integration associations,” the Russian foreign ministry said in its readout of the call.Both Mirzoyan and Lavrov attended a diplomacy conference in Antalya, Turkey over the weekend, yet they did not meet on the margins of the event.Instead, Lavrov warned Armenia about its recent development of relations with the West, saying that Moscow will “reconsider” its relations with Yerevan if the latter’s Westward posturing continues.“The difficulties in the relations between Russia and Armenia will pass,” the Kremlin’s spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said Wednesday, reported the Tass news agency. “There may be periods of tension among close neighbors, but what is needed here is political will, and we have it.”“Constructive dialogue and political foresight from the leaders of both countries are essential, and fortunately, we possess these qualities as well. Therefore, I am confident that these challenges will be overcome; cooperation between Russia and Armenia is mutually beneficial,” Peskov added.The Kremlin spokesperson went on to point out that there are more Armenians living in Russia than Armenia, saying “we love them and they love us.”He also outlined, in great detail, the economic benefits Armenia receives as a member of the Eurasian Economic Union, saying Yerevan should take these aspects into consideration when devising its foreign policy.Peskov drew attention to the fact that the cooperation between Russia and Armenia is completely mutually beneficial. Also he said that Armenia is the most dynamically developing country in the post-Soviet territory, with its gross domestic product exceeding 15 percent last year.“That happens partly because of very close mutually beneficial cooperation with our country and Armenia’s membership in the EAEU. That’s for sure! The numbers speak for themselves. The trade is increasing, the profit, transport services, simply the services, the financial sector is increasing… Armenia benefits from this; that is, the Armenian people benefit,” said Peskov.Peskov said that he is confident that “all this will be taken into account by the Armenian leadership when making decisions on foreign policy.”“It is, of course, a sovereign decision… We are against dictating something to anyone. We are in favor of earning together, becoming happier and richer together. And we are sure that our Armenian friends also understand this,” Peskov emphasized.