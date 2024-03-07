0
Thursday 7 March 2024 - 10:24

Ayatollah Khamenei: Assembly of Experts Must Not Neglect Principles in Decisions

Leader of Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei received members of the Assembly of Experts of the Leadership on Thursday.

The senior clerics met with Ayatollah Khamenei after elections for the Assembly of Experts was held in Iran last week on r March 1st.

Addressing the meeting, Ayatollah Khamenei said a new parliament is like fresh blood in Iran's political and social structure.

The Leader urged the newly-elected Iranian lawmakers to be cautious not to embitter the nation and the political atmosphere of the country.

The Assembly of Experts should never neglect the fixed principles of the Islamic Republic in its decisions, he further noted.

Ayatollah Khamenei emphasized that divisive words, quarrels, and hostilities, which are favorable to the enemy, can kill the sweetness of the new parliament, advising the new lawmakers “to be very careful."

