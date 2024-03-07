0
Thursday 7 March 2024 - 10:28

S. Africa Requests New UN Court Orders to End Gaza War

S. Africa Requests New UN Court Orders to End Gaza War
In its latest request, South Africa said that it is "compelled to return to the court in light of the new facts and changes in the situation in Gaza -- particularly the situation of widespread starvation brought about by the continuing egregious breaches" of the Genocide Convention by Israel and its "ongoing manifest violations of the provisional measures" indicated by the court in January.

South Africa urged the court to take more emergency measures and to modify its earlier orders "in order urgently to ensure the safety and security of 2.3 million Palestinians in Gaza, including over 1 million children."

It also urged the ICJ to do so without holding a hearing, in light of the "extreme urgency of the situation." 
