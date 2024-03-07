End of the Israel Regime is Imminent: Palestinian Leader

Islam Times - A leader of the Palestinian Hamas resistance movement emphasizes that the resistance will not be defatted and that the end of the Israel regime is imminent.

Osama Hamdan, one of the leaders of the Palestinian Hamas resistance movement has denounced the United States and the Zionist regime for pushing for a temporary ceasefire in Gaza, emphasizing that the resistance will not be defatted and that the end of the Israel regime is imminent.Hamdan in an interview with Lebanon’s Al-Mayadeen news network on Wednesday night reacted to Israeli and American stances on the latest round of ceasefire talks in the Egyptian capital that ended without a breakthrough."There is no doubt that any negotiation that does not reach its goal will not continue and the Israelis want to intensify the humanitarian crisis in Gaza," he said.He underlined that there was an obstacle to the deal from the first day when a proposal was presented following a meeting of mediators in Paris. “Americans and Israelis wanted a temporary truce and refused to stop the war permanently”.Emphasizing that the US is worried about being accused of covering up Israeli crimes, the senior Hamas member said Americans and Israelis are actually maneuvering and trying to buy time.Hamdan said the position of Hamas was crystal clear from the beginning and has, time and again, said that it would not accept anything less than what it had demanded.This senior Hamas official said that Washington has presented its own draft resolution at the UN Security Council in order to water down the one by Algeria as the Americans are trying to show their face in good light without harming their Zionist ally.