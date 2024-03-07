0
Thursday 7 March 2024 - 10:30

End of the Israel Regime is Imminent: Palestinian Leader

Story Code : 1120942
End of the Israel Regime is Imminent: Palestinian Leader
Osama Hamdan, one of the leaders of the Palestinian Hamas resistance movement has denounced the United States and the Zionist regime for pushing for a temporary ceasefire in Gaza, emphasizing that the resistance will not be defatted and that the end of the Israel regime is imminent.

Hamdan in an interview with Lebanon’s Al-Mayadeen news network on Wednesday night reacted to Israeli and American stances on the latest round of ceasefire talks in the Egyptian capital that ended without a breakthrough.  

"There is no doubt that any negotiation that does not reach its goal will not continue and the Israelis want to intensify the humanitarian crisis in Gaza," he said.

He underlined that there was an obstacle to the deal from the first day when a proposal was presented following a meeting of mediators in Paris. “Americans and Israelis wanted a temporary truce and refused to stop the war permanently”.

Emphasizing that the US is worried about being accused of covering up Israeli crimes, the senior Hamas member said Americans and Israelis are actually maneuvering and trying to buy time.

Hamdan said the position of Hamas was crystal clear from the beginning and has, time and again, said that it would not accept anything less than what it had demanded.

This senior Hamas official said that Washington has presented its own draft resolution at the UN Security Council in order to water down the one by Algeria as the Americans are trying to show their face in good light without harming their Zionist ally.
Comment


Featured Stories
Resistance Front Has Great Unexploited Potential: IRGC Quds Force Chief
Resistance Front Has Great Unexploited Potential: IRGC Quds Force Chief
Hamas: Israel Thwarted All Mediation Efforts for Gaza Ceasefire
Hamas: Israel Thwarted All Mediation Efforts for Gaza Ceasefire
7 March 2024
Resistance in Iraq Says Anti-Israeli Attacks to Continue Until Gaza Ceasefire
Resistance in Iraq Says Anti-Israeli Attacks to Continue Until Gaza Ceasefire
7 March 2024
S Africa Asks ICJ to Act to Prevent “Israel” from Afflicting Famine on Gaza
S Africa Asks ICJ to Act to Prevent “Israel” from Afflicting Famine on Gaza
7 March 2024
Gaza War Nothing but Embarrassment for US: IRGC Cmdr.
Gaza War Nothing but Embarrassment for US: IRGC Cmdr.
7 March 2024
Ayatollah Khamenei: Assembly of Experts Must Not Neglect Principles in Decisions
Ayatollah Khamenei: Assembly of Experts Must Not Neglect Principles in Decisions
7 March 2024
End of the Israel Regime is Imminent: Palestinian Leader
End of the Israel Regime is Imminent: Palestinian Leader
7 March 2024
The Gazans Aren’t Waiting for Ramadan: They’re Fasting without Fasting
The Gazans Aren’t Waiting for Ramadan: They’re Fasting without Fasting
7 March 2024
Islamic Resistance in Iraq Conducts Drone Strike on “Israeli” Airport
Islamic Resistance in Iraq Conducts Drone Strike on “Israeli” Airport
7 March 2024
US and UK behind Nord Stream Explosion: Russia’s Spy Chief
US and UK behind Nord Stream Explosion: Russia’s Spy Chief
6 March 2024
How US Benefits from Supporting Israeli Regime!
How US Benefits from Supporting Israeli Regime!
6 March 2024
UK Foreign Secretary: Israel as an Occupier Must Bear Responsibility for Gaza
UK Foreign Secretary: Israel as an Occupier Must Bear Responsibility for Gaza
6 March 2024
Hezbollah Warns Israeli Settlers to Evacuate Kiryat Shmona
Hezbollah Warns Israeli Settlers to Evacuate Kiryat Shmona
6 March 2024