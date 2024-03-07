0
Thursday 7 March 2024 - 10:32

North Korea’s Kim Jong Un Orders Heightened War Preparations

Story Code : 1120943
Kim examined training facilities and guided actual maneuvers of military units during a visit to the base in the country’s western region on Mar. 7, the official Korean Central News Agency said.

Kim instructed the military to “intensify drills to enhance its combat capabilities to restrain enemies with overwhelming force and their slightest attempt to provoke a war,” according to the state media.

Kim called on all levels of military units to strive for a new golden age of advanced practical war drills to meet the demands of the current situation.

Kim oversaw the drill using his binoculars and actively engaged in the drill, even firing a shot and taking photos with the soldiers involved in the exercise.

Top officials overseeing the drills with Kim included Defense Minister Kang Sun-nam and Korean People’s Army Chief of General Staff Ri Yong-gil.

Some analyze that Kim’s visit was a response to the joint military exercise between South Korea and the US, which commenced on March 3. North Korea’s defense ministry has denounced the drills, labeling them as “practice war.”
