Thursday 7 March 2024 - 20:50

27 Gaza Detainees Have Died in Custody at “Israeli” Military Facilities

According to Haaretz, the detainees died at the "Sde Teiman" and "Anatot" facilities or during questioning in the entity.

A source told Haaretz that at least one of them, a diabetic, died there, after not receiving medical treatment.

In December, Haaretz revealed that detainees at “Sde Teiman” were held while handcuffed and blindfolded throughout the day.

Pictures later published revealed what the location where the detainees were held looked like, and a source there said that soldiers tended to punish and beat detainees, which matches testimonies of Palestinians who were later returned to Gaza.

They testified about beatings and abuse by soldiers and during questioning. Pictures of released detainees showed bruises and marks on their wrists from prolonged handcuffing.

According to a UNRWA report published by The New York Times on Tuesday, detainees released to Gaza testified that they were beaten, robbed, stripped, sexually assaulted and prevented access to doctors and lawyers.

In late February, Azzadin Al Bana, a 40-year-old man from Gaza who suffered from serious illness before his arrest, died at a Prison Service clinic.

The Committee on Prisoner Affairs stated that Al Bana was arrested at his home in the Gaza Strip about two months ago.
