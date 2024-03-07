0
Thursday 7 March 2024 - 20:51

S Africa Asks ICJ to Act to Prevent “Israel” from Afflicting Famine on Gaza

Story Code : 1121096
S Africa Asks ICJ to Act to Prevent “Israel” from Afflicting Famine on Gaza
Late last year, the country sued the entity at the court, prompting it to call on Tel Aviv to try to "prevent the commission of all acts within the scope" of the Genocide Convention.

On Wednesday, Pretoria asked the tribunal to order additional emergency measures against the apartheid “Israeli” entity, which is breaching the measures already in place.

Also on Wednesday, the South African presidency issued a statement, warning that "the threat of all-out famine has now materialized” in Gaza.

“The court needs to act now to stop the imminent tragedy by immediately and effectively ensuring that the rights it has found are threatened under the Genocide Convention are protected," it added.

The country also asked the court to order that the “Israeli” entity take "immediate and effective measures to enable the provision of urgently needed basic services and humanitarian assistance to address famine and starvation" in Gaza.

It added that the ICJ, also known as the World Court, had to take these measures without scheduling a new round of hearings because of the "extreme urgency of the situation."

The “Israeli” entity launched the war against the Gaza Strip on October 7 after Operation Al-Aqsa Flood by the coastal sliver's resistance groups against the occupied territories that was staged in protest at intensification of Tel Aviv's decades-long crimes against Palestinians.

The Tel Aviv regime has also enforced a near-total siege on Gaza, which has reduced the flow of foodstuffs, medicine, electricity and water into the Palestinian territory to a trickle.

The entity has so far during the war martyred more than 30,700 Gazans, most of them women and children.

The apartheid “Israeli” entity has vowed not to stop the aggression until realization of its declared goals, including “destruction” of the Gaza-based resistance movement Hamas, which many dismiss as unattainable.
Comment


Featured Stories
Resistance Front Has Great Unexploited Potential: IRGC Quds Force Chief
Resistance Front Has Great Unexploited Potential: IRGC Quds Force Chief
Hamas: Israel Thwarted All Mediation Efforts for Gaza Ceasefire
Hamas: Israel Thwarted All Mediation Efforts for Gaza Ceasefire
7 March 2024
Resistance in Iraq Says Anti-Israeli Attacks to Continue Until Gaza Ceasefire
Resistance in Iraq Says Anti-Israeli Attacks to Continue Until Gaza Ceasefire
7 March 2024
S Africa Asks ICJ to Act to Prevent “Israel” from Afflicting Famine on Gaza
S Africa Asks ICJ to Act to Prevent “Israel” from Afflicting Famine on Gaza
7 March 2024
Gaza War Nothing but Embarrassment for US: IRGC Cmdr.
Gaza War Nothing but Embarrassment for US: IRGC Cmdr.
7 March 2024
Ayatollah Khamenei: Assembly of Experts Must Not Neglect Principles in Decisions
Ayatollah Khamenei: Assembly of Experts Must Not Neglect Principles in Decisions
7 March 2024
End of the Israel Regime is Imminent: Palestinian Leader
End of the Israel Regime is Imminent: Palestinian Leader
7 March 2024
The Gazans Aren’t Waiting for Ramadan: They’re Fasting without Fasting
The Gazans Aren’t Waiting for Ramadan: They’re Fasting without Fasting
7 March 2024
Islamic Resistance in Iraq Conducts Drone Strike on “Israeli” Airport
Islamic Resistance in Iraq Conducts Drone Strike on “Israeli” Airport
7 March 2024
US and UK behind Nord Stream Explosion: Russia’s Spy Chief
US and UK behind Nord Stream Explosion: Russia’s Spy Chief
6 March 2024
How US Benefits from Supporting Israeli Regime!
How US Benefits from Supporting Israeli Regime!
6 March 2024
UK Foreign Secretary: Israel as an Occupier Must Bear Responsibility for Gaza
UK Foreign Secretary: Israel as an Occupier Must Bear Responsibility for Gaza
6 March 2024
Hezbollah Warns Israeli Settlers to Evacuate Kiryat Shmona
Hezbollah Warns Israeli Settlers to Evacuate Kiryat Shmona
6 March 2024