Resistance Front Has Great Unexploited Potential: IRGC Quds Force Chief

Islam Times - The resistance front proved to be an integrated power following the Al-Aqsa Storm operation, although its capabilities have not been used to the maximum extent, IRGC Quds Force Commander Brigadier General Esmaeil Qaani said.

Addressing a session of Iran’s Assembly of Experts in Tehran on Wednesday, General Qaani said the Al-Aqsa Storm operation against the Zionist regime indicated that it is impossible to ignore the resistance front.Describing the resistance front as an integrated power, the commander said the front has massive capabilities, although it has not fully exploited its potential yet.He noted that the havoc on Gaza wreaked by the Israeli onslaught will be made up for, but the Zionist regime won’t be able to save face and repair its credit.The Israeli regime’s sole achievement in the war on Gaza has been the massacre of around 40,000 people, most of whom were women and children, while the Palestinian forces have maintained their lands and dignity and have frustrated Israel, he added.“The resistance front, specifically the Hamas forces in the Al-Aqsa Storm operation, have taken up offensive position and have heroically inflicted fundamental challenges upon the Israeli army by relying on their faith and weapons,” the general stated.In remarks in November 2023, Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyed Ali Khamenei said the Zionist regime had been "knocked out" in the Al-Aqsa Storm operation.The Leader stated that Hamas, a Palestinian group of resistance fighters and not a government or a country that is well-equipped, managed to knock out the usurping Zionist regime which is well-equipped with resources.The heavy defeat that the Zionist regime suffered will not be compensated by these crimes, Ayatollah Khamenei said, adding, "They should know that this oppression and these atrocities will not go unanswered and the bombings will shorten the life of the usurping regime."