Syrian Armed Forces Clash with "Terrorist Group" Near Idlib

Islam Times - The Syrian defense ministry said on Thursday its armed forces clashed with a "terrorist group" that tried to attack a military post near Idlib.

The ministry added that it shot down three drones belonging to the group and captured one of its members.An attack by ISIL mercenaries in the Deir ez-Zor countryside resulted in the killing of 18 people, including 4 members of the National Defense Forces, the wounding of 16 others, and the loss of more than 50, according to the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights.The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights noted that the attack took place in the Kabajib desert in the southern countryside of Deir ez-Zor, after besieging those who were attacked in the area while collecting truffles.They were targeted with machine guns, and violent clashes subsequently broke out between mercenaries and members of the National Defense Forces. 12 cars were burned at the site of the clash.