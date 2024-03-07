Hezbollah Missiles, Artillery Shells Target Israeli Positions

Islam Times - The Lebanese Hezbollah Resistance movement said Thursday that its forces targeted Israeli army positions near the Lebanese border with artillery and missiles.

In support of the Palestinian people and resistance in Gaza and in light of the Israeli aggression on the various South Lebanon villages, the Lebanese Islamic Resistance movement Hezbollah continued striking the Zionist occupation sites near the Lebanon border, the movement said in a statement on Thursday, according to Al-Manar TV English website.Hezbollah military media office issued consecutive statements to detail the attacks and their outcomes.The first statement mentioned that the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted the newly established headquarters of the sector command in Liman with artillery shells at 11:00 am on Thursday, March 7, 2024, causing direct damage.Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 12:20 pm on Thursday, March 07, 2024, Al-Zaoura bunker with rocket weapons, the second statement pointed out.The third statement affirmed that Hezbollah fighters struck at 14:50 on Thursday, March 07, 2024, Avdon settlement with Katyusha missiles in response to Israeli aggression on Dhairah town which has claimed one martyr.