0
Thursday 7 March 2024 - 21:37

Hezbollah Missiles, Artillery Shells Target Israeli Positions

Story Code : 1121113
Hezbollah Missiles, Artillery Shells Target Israeli Positions
In support of the Palestinian people and resistance in Gaza and in light of the Israeli aggression on the various South Lebanon villages, the Lebanese Islamic Resistance movement Hezbollah continued striking the Zionist occupation sites near the Lebanon border, the movement said in a statement on Thursday, according to Al-Manar TV English website. 

Hezbollah military media office issued consecutive statements to detail the attacks and their outcomes.

The first statement mentioned that the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted the newly established headquarters of the sector command in Liman with artillery shells at 11:00 am on Thursday, March 7, 2024, causing direct damage.

Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 12:20 pm on Thursday, March 07, 2024, Al-Zaoura bunker with rocket weapons, the second statement pointed out.

The third statement affirmed that Hezbollah fighters struck at 14:50 on Thursday, March 07, 2024, Avdon settlement with Katyusha missiles in response to Israeli aggression on Dhairah town which has claimed one martyr.
Comment


Featured Stories
Resistance Front Has Great Unexploited Potential: IRGC Quds Force Chief
Resistance Front Has Great Unexploited Potential: IRGC Quds Force Chief
Hamas: Israel Thwarted All Mediation Efforts for Gaza Ceasefire
Hamas: Israel Thwarted All Mediation Efforts for Gaza Ceasefire
7 March 2024
Resistance in Iraq Says Anti-Israeli Attacks to Continue Until Gaza Ceasefire
Resistance in Iraq Says Anti-Israeli Attacks to Continue Until Gaza Ceasefire
7 March 2024
S Africa Asks ICJ to Act to Prevent “Israel” from Afflicting Famine on Gaza
S Africa Asks ICJ to Act to Prevent “Israel” from Afflicting Famine on Gaza
7 March 2024
Gaza War Nothing but Embarrassment for US: IRGC Cmdr.
Gaza War Nothing but Embarrassment for US: IRGC Cmdr.
7 March 2024
Ayatollah Khamenei: Assembly of Experts Must Not Neglect Principles in Decisions
Ayatollah Khamenei: Assembly of Experts Must Not Neglect Principles in Decisions
7 March 2024
End of the Israel Regime is Imminent: Palestinian Leader
End of the Israel Regime is Imminent: Palestinian Leader
7 March 2024
The Gazans Aren’t Waiting for Ramadan: They’re Fasting without Fasting
The Gazans Aren’t Waiting for Ramadan: They’re Fasting without Fasting
7 March 2024
Islamic Resistance in Iraq Conducts Drone Strike on “Israeli” Airport
Islamic Resistance in Iraq Conducts Drone Strike on “Israeli” Airport
7 March 2024
US and UK behind Nord Stream Explosion: Russia’s Spy Chief
US and UK behind Nord Stream Explosion: Russia’s Spy Chief
6 March 2024
How US Benefits from Supporting Israeli Regime!
How US Benefits from Supporting Israeli Regime!
6 March 2024
UK Foreign Secretary: Israel as an Occupier Must Bear Responsibility for Gaza
UK Foreign Secretary: Israel as an Occupier Must Bear Responsibility for Gaza
6 March 2024
Hezbollah Warns Israeli Settlers to Evacuate Kiryat Shmona
Hezbollah Warns Israeli Settlers to Evacuate Kiryat Shmona
6 March 2024