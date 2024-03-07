Gaza War Nothing but Embarrassment for US: IRGC Cmdr.

Islam Times - Commander of the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) Major General Hossein Salami said Thur. that the killing of women, children, and innocent people in Gaza is nothing but embarrassment for the United States.

According to the IRGC commander-in-chief on Thursday, the killing of women, children, and innocent people is nothing but never-ending embarrassment throughout human history, which indicates moral, political, cultural, social, and military collapse for the United States.The US plays the main and most important role in the massacre of the Palestinians, and the world is well aware of it, Salami added.The US might be thinking that the people around the world are unaware that Washington is the advocate of the crimes committed against people living in the Gaza Strip and sends weapons to be used against the Palestinians, the IRGC commander also said, adding that the American officials try to get rid of global resentment by airdropping some aid packages to Gaza, which is a mere fraud and new embarrassment for the US.