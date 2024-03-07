0
Thursday 7 March 2024 - 21:59

Israel Admits Dozens Commanders Killed

Story Code : 1121119
Israel Admits Dozens Commanders Killed
It was on October 7 that the Palestinian Resistance carried out Operation Al-Aqsa Flood on the Israeli regime's forces in response to the regime's daily crimes against the Palestinian people during 75 years of occupation of Palestine since 1948.

Also, seven commanders of reserve forces have been killed since October 7.

Since October 7, due to the all-out Israeli war on the Gaza Strip, the death toll in the strip has been increasing, exceeding 30,000 while the children are coping with the starvation caused due to the Israel war and blockade on Gaza.

The Israeli media revealed earlier that the number of wounded Zionist forces announced by the regime's army differs significantly from the figures provided by the hospitals of the regime.

Channel 12 of the Israeli regime announced earlier that the army called on the hospitals not to release any figures about the Israeli toll. 
