Friday 8 March 2024 - 08:29

Sayyed Al-Houthi: ‘Israel’ Has Failed in its Genocide in Gaza

In a weekly televised address on Thursday, Al-Houthi underlined that “The aggression of the US and the Zionist regime against the people of Gaza continues for the sixth month, and these crimes and genocide of Palestinians are being carried out before the eyes of the international community.”

“The genocide of the people of Gaza is a crime against humanity, and no place in Gaza is safe from the aggressive attacks of the occupiers and the Zionists, using prohibited weapons and targeting everything for destruction,” he mentioned.

Al-Houthi further stated: “The silence of the international community on the crimes of the Zionist regime in Gaza is a source of shame, and America plays the main role in this regard.”

“The Americans bear the shame and are the first culprit in crimes against Palestinians,” he added.

Al-Houthi said Washington is trying to deceive the nations of the world by airdropping some token aid for the people of Gaza, while it provides large quantities of weapons to “Israel” to massacre Palestinians.

The US, he said, is also obstructing the delivery of aid to the Gaza Strip through land, sea and airports.

Nevertheless, “Israel” is unable to achieve its goals in the Gaza Strip, including its campaign to find captives in Gaza or “eradicate the resistance”, he said.

“On the other hand, the occupiers have failed in the field of psychological warfare and their forces in Gaza have lost their morale.”

Al-Houthi said the failure to achieve the goals, which some “Israeli” officials had also considered unrealistic, has disappointed the US and the occupying regime.

“Therefore, to compensate for their failures, they have resorted to the genocide of the Palestinians in the Gaza Strip.”

Al-Houthi said all the countries of the world want the “Israeli” aggression to stop, except the US and the UK, where public opinion is pushing for a permanent ceasefire.

The Ansarullah leader praised the Palestinian and Lebanese resistance groups, saying without them, “the enemy could have caused great damage to the Islamic and Arab ummah”.

Lebanon’s Hezbollah, he said, continues to influence the situation “in an unprecedented way through direct confrontation with the occupiers”.

“The Iraqi front also continues to target the Zionist invaders and it is hoped that its operations will increase,” he added.

Al-Houthi touched on “the greatest mobilization of the Yemeni nation in supporting the Palestinian cause and its oppressed nation in the recent aggression of the Zionist regime in Gaza”.

He said the statements of Islamic countries on the issue of Palestine are insufficient, adding they are adjusted in a way that pleases “Israel”.

He called on the oppressed nations of the world to act in concert to support the Palestinian nation, not least by boycotting American and “Israeli” goods.

Yemen’s armed forces, al-Houthi said, have carried out 96 operations in support of the people of Gaza so far, using 403 missiles and drones that targeted 61 ships.

“We have conducted 64 operations in the Red Sea and the Arabian Sea, and targeted the positions of the occupiers in the occupied Palestinian territories by conducting 32 operations.”
