Biden Says He is Determined Not to Use US Troops in Ukraine

The US President also argued that Kiev could win the conflict with Moscow if the United States "stand with Ukraine and provide the weapons it needs to defend itself".In this regard, Biden once again called on the US Congress to support the decision to allocate a new aid package to Ukraine.Joe Biden claimed that Ukraine can stop Russia thanks to US arms supplies."What makes our moment rare is that freedom and democracy are under attack, both at home and overseas, at the very same time. Overseas, Putin of Russia is on the march, invading Ukraine and sowing chaos throughout Europe and beyond. If anybody in this room thinks Putin will stop at Ukraine, I assure you, he will not. But Ukraine can stop Putin if we stand with Ukraine and provide the weapons it needs to defend itself," he said in his State of the Union address.Biden also noted he is determined not to use US troops in Ukraine. "They are not asking for American soldiers. In fact, there are no American soldiers at war in Ukraine. And I am determined to keep it that way," he said.