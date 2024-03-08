0
Friday 8 March 2024 - 08:34

Iran Deputy FM: Consultations on Sanctions Lifting Negotiations Will Continue

Story Code : 1121164
Iran Deputy FM: Consultations on Sanctions Lifting Negotiations Will Continue
Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister Ali Bagheri Kani announced on his X account that he met and held talks with Enrique Mora, deputy secretary general of the European External Action Service on Friday.

"I had a useful meeting with Enrique Mora and Sven Koopmans. I emphasized the urgency of stopping the genocide and the need to save innocent people in Gaza," Bagheri Kani said.

Such consultations will continue to deal with issues of interest to both sides, including the sanctions-lifting negotiations, he added.
Comment


Featured Stories
UN Envoy: Iran Reserves Legitimate Right to Respond to “Israeli” Threats
UN Envoy: Iran Reserves Legitimate Right to Respond to “Israeli” Threats
Biden to Announce Gaza Port Project for "Aid" in his Speech: US Media
Biden to Announce Gaza Port Project for "Aid" in his Speech: US Media
8 March 2024
Spain to Give UN Agency for Palestinian 20mn Euros
Spain to Give UN Agency for Palestinian 20mn Euros
8 March 2024
Sayyed Al-Houthi: ‘Israel’ Has Failed in its Genocide in Gaza
Sayyed Al-Houthi: ‘Israel’ Has Failed in its Genocide in Gaza
8 March 2024
Resistance Front Has Great Unexploited Potential: IRGC Quds Force Chief
Resistance Front Has Great Unexploited Potential: IRGC Quds Force Chief
7 March 2024
Hamas: Israel Thwarted All Mediation Efforts for Gaza Ceasefire
Hamas: Israel Thwarted All Mediation Efforts for Gaza Ceasefire
7 March 2024
Resistance in Iraq Says Anti-Israeli Attacks to Continue Until Gaza Ceasefire
Resistance in Iraq Says Anti-Israeli Attacks to Continue Until Gaza Ceasefire
7 March 2024
S Africa Asks ICJ to Act to Prevent “Israel” from Afflicting Famine on Gaza
S Africa Asks ICJ to Act to Prevent “Israel” from Afflicting Famine on Gaza
7 March 2024
Gaza War Nothing but Embarrassment for US: IRGC Cmdr.
Gaza War Nothing but Embarrassment for US: IRGC Cmdr.
7 March 2024
Ayatollah Khamenei: Assembly of Experts Must Not Neglect Principles in Decisions
Ayatollah Khamenei: Assembly of Experts Must Not Neglect Principles in Decisions
7 March 2024
End of the Israel Regime is Imminent: Palestinian Leader
End of the Israel Regime is Imminent: Palestinian Leader
7 March 2024
The Gazans Aren’t Waiting for Ramadan: They’re Fasting without Fasting
The Gazans Aren’t Waiting for Ramadan: They’re Fasting without Fasting
7 March 2024
Islamic Resistance in Iraq Conducts Drone Strike on “Israeli” Airport
Islamic Resistance in Iraq Conducts Drone Strike on “Israeli” Airport
7 March 2024