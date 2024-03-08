Iran Deputy FM: Consultations on Sanctions Lifting Negotiations Will Continue

Islam Times - The Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister announced the continuation of the consultations to discuss issues of interest between Iran and Europe, including negotiations on the lifting of sanctions.

Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister Ali Bagheri Kani announced on his X account that he met and held talks with Enrique Mora, deputy secretary general of the European External Action Service on Friday."I had a useful meeting with Enrique Mora and Sven Koopmans. I emphasized the urgency of stopping the genocide and the need to save innocent people in Gaza," Bagheri Kani said.Such consultations will continue to deal with issues of interest to both sides, including the sanctions-lifting negotiations, he added.