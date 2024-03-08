0
Friday 8 March 2024 - 08:35

US Embassy in Moscow Warns of 'Imminent' Terrorist Attack

Story Code : 1121165
US Embassy in Moscow Warns of
"The Embassy is monitoring reports that extremists have imminent plans to target large gatherings in Moscow, to include concerts," it said in a security alert issued to American citizens residing in Russia, The Moscow Times reports.

"US citizens should be advised to avoid large gatherings over the next 48 hours," it added. 

It was not immediately clear what "reports" the embassy was referring to in its statement.

Earlier on Thursday, Russia's Federal Security Service (FSB) said it had killed ISIL militants who were planning a "terrorist attack" on a Moscow synagogue, but it was not clear if the US Embassy was referring to that incident in its security alert.

There was no immediate comment from the Russian government. 
