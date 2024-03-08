0
Friday 8 March 2024 - 08:41

Amid Israel Genocide; US Military Reportedly to Set Up 'Port' in Gaza

Amid Israel Genocide; US Military Reportedly to Set Up
Reuters carried the report on Thursday, citing American officials as saying that the structure was to be set up on Gaza's Mediterranean coast.

"Tonight, the president will announce in his State of the Union address that he has directed the US military to undertake an emergency mission to establish a port in Gaza," it cited "a senior administration official" as saying.

One official alleged that the operation was aimed at getting more humanitarian aid into the territory in cooperation "with like-minded countries and humanitarian partners."

The port, which would be temporary, would increase the amount of Gaza-headed humanitarian assistance by "hundreds of additional truckloads" per day, the official said.

The United States would coordinate "security" of the alleged humanitarian endeavor with Israel, adding that initial supplies would come from Cyprus, the source added.

The report came amid the war that has so far killed more than 30,800 Palestinians, mostly women and children.

Since its onset on October 7, the military onslaught has enjoyed untrammeled political, military, and intelligence support on the part of the United States, the Israeli regime's main supporter.

As part of its consistent political patronage for the regime, the US has so far vetoed three United Nations Security Council resolutions that have called for implementation of an immediate ceasefire in the Israeli aggression.

Throughout the onslaught, the US has also supplied the Tel Aviv regime with more than 10,000 tons of military equipment.

On Wednesday, The Washington Post reported that the United States had quietly authorized over 100 separate weapons sales to Israel since the start of the Gaza war.

US officials told members of Congress in a recent classified briefing that the sales included thousands of precision-guided munitions, small-diameter bombs, bunker busters, small arms, and other lethal aid.
