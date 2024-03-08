0
Friday 8 March 2024 - 08:42

Iran Amb., Indonesia Deputy FM Meet in Jakarta

Story Code : 1121170
During the meeting, the Iranian envoy called for the acceleration and expansion of cooperation between the two countries.

Boroujerdi pointed to the signing of 10 memoranda of understanding between Tehran and Jakarta during a visit by President Ebrahim Raisi to Indonesia in May 2023 and expressed satisfaction with the successful implementation of most of the MoUs.He also called for expediting the accomplishment of the remaining memoranda.

Pahala Mansury, for his part, referred to Iran’s capacities in healthcare, nano-technology, biotech and medical equipment fields and called for developing collaborations in different sectors.
