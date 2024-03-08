Biden to Announce Gaza Port Project for "Aid" in his Speech: US Media

Islam Times - The US President Joe Biden will announce that the US military will build a port in Gaza for what Israeli regime's backer called humanitarian aid, US media reported.

The port is claimed to serve as a platform receiving ships on Gaza coast."Tonight in the speech, the president will announce that he's directing the US military to lead an emergency mission to establish a port in the Mediterranean on the Gaza coast that can receive large ships carrying food, water, medicine and temporary shelters," said a senior administration official on Thursday."This port, the main feature of which is a temporary pier, will provide the capacity for hundreds of additional truckloads of assistance each day," a second official added. "We will coordinate with the Israelis on the security requirements on land and work with the UN and humanitarian NGOs."The distribution of assistance within Gaza and Israeli settlements will come via Cyprus enabled by the US military and a coalition of partners and allies, he further added.The US has been involved in the genocidal Israeli war on Gaza since October 7, and has so far provided billions in aids and funding to the Israeli government to prop it up.On February 16, Reuters reported a Senate proposal for aids to Israeli military. The proposed arms delivery includes MK-82 bombs and KMU-572 Joint Direct Attack Munitions that add precision guidance to bombs, and FMU-139 bomb fuses that would be for "tens of millions of dollars."These weapons served to massacre and to destroy the infrastructure. A report by the UN on February 8 suggested that Israeli military, using American arms, is flattening Gaza buildings and infrastructure to establish a "buffer zone" on the strength of the US, something making it hard to believe that the American port plan serves a humanitarian objective.Washington has also three times vetoed international efforts at the UN Security Council to pass a ceasefire resolution.So the idea of a port in Gaza while Washington is not practically pressing Israeli regime for aid delivery invites for suspecion.There are more than three border crossings with Gaza; one from Rafah in Egypt and three from Israeli regime.Actually, now the problem is not the infrastructure but the resolve to send these aids to the Gazans.The US is accused of complicity in the war crimes by the UN and world countries. Last month, Republican Representative Andy Ogles said "we should kill 'em all" when asked by a journalist if the US cares about children being killed by the Israeli occupation in large numbers. So, the idea of the port must serve two goals: First, whitewashing its assistance to the Israeli army and second establishing a military presence that will facilitate occupation of Gaza.This idea has a precedent. In 2017, the US began to establish its bases on the Syrian ground under the ruse of fighting terrorism. With the ISIS terrorist group obliterated, now they are official occupation bases from which the US says it will not withdraw.The days will make it clear if the Syria scenario will be implemented in Gaza.