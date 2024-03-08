0
Friday 8 March 2024 - 08:44

No Basis for US Objection to Iran Gas Pipeline: Pakistan

Story Code : 1121172
No Basis for US Objection to Iran Gas Pipeline: Pakistan
Late last month, Muhammad Ali, Pakistan’s caretaker energy minister, said work on 80 kilometers (49 miles) of the pipeline that lies in the Pakistani territory would be carried out. Washington has opposed the project, dubbed peace pipeline, claiming it could violate the illegal sanctions that it has imposed on Tehran. 

On Thursday, the spokeswoman to the Pakistani foreign minister said "the cabinet of Pakistan decided, a few days ago, to start work on 80 kilometers of Pakistan-Iran pipeline, and this is the beginning of construction of the pipeline and it is in conformity with our commitment to the Iran-Pakistan pipeline." 

And since this pipeline is being constructed inside Pakistani territory, we do not believe there is room for any objections by any third party at this stage," she added. 

The $7.5-billion project for 2,775-kilometer (1,724 mi) pipeline has faced repeated delays since it was conceived in the 1990s to connect Iran’s giant South Pars gas field to consumers in energy-hungry Pakistan and India.

On February 23, Pakistan approved construction of part of the pipeline amid fears of a potential $18 billion penalty for failing to complete the project on time. 

The project, launched in 2013, required Pakistan to finish the construction of the pipeline on its territory by the end of 2014. 

India, unlike Pakistan, quit the project in 2009, citing costs and security issues — a year after it signed a nuclear deal with Washington. 
Comment


Featured Stories
UN Envoy: Iran Reserves Legitimate Right to Respond to “Israeli” Threats
UN Envoy: Iran Reserves Legitimate Right to Respond to “Israeli” Threats
Biden to Announce Gaza Port Project for "Aid" in his Speech: US Media
Biden to Announce Gaza Port Project for "Aid" in his Speech: US Media
8 March 2024
Spain to Give UN Agency for Palestinian 20mn Euros
Spain to Give UN Agency for Palestinian 20mn Euros
8 March 2024
Sayyed Al-Houthi: ‘Israel’ Has Failed in its Genocide in Gaza
Sayyed Al-Houthi: ‘Israel’ Has Failed in its Genocide in Gaza
8 March 2024
Resistance Front Has Great Unexploited Potential: IRGC Quds Force Chief
Resistance Front Has Great Unexploited Potential: IRGC Quds Force Chief
7 March 2024
Hamas: Israel Thwarted All Mediation Efforts for Gaza Ceasefire
Hamas: Israel Thwarted All Mediation Efforts for Gaza Ceasefire
7 March 2024
Resistance in Iraq Says Anti-Israeli Attacks to Continue Until Gaza Ceasefire
Resistance in Iraq Says Anti-Israeli Attacks to Continue Until Gaza Ceasefire
7 March 2024
S Africa Asks ICJ to Act to Prevent “Israel” from Afflicting Famine on Gaza
S Africa Asks ICJ to Act to Prevent “Israel” from Afflicting Famine on Gaza
7 March 2024
Gaza War Nothing but Embarrassment for US: IRGC Cmdr.
Gaza War Nothing but Embarrassment for US: IRGC Cmdr.
7 March 2024
Ayatollah Khamenei: Assembly of Experts Must Not Neglect Principles in Decisions
Ayatollah Khamenei: Assembly of Experts Must Not Neglect Principles in Decisions
7 March 2024
End of the Israel Regime is Imminent: Palestinian Leader
End of the Israel Regime is Imminent: Palestinian Leader
7 March 2024
The Gazans Aren’t Waiting for Ramadan: They’re Fasting without Fasting
The Gazans Aren’t Waiting for Ramadan: They’re Fasting without Fasting
7 March 2024
Islamic Resistance in Iraq Conducts Drone Strike on “Israeli” Airport
Islamic Resistance in Iraq Conducts Drone Strike on “Israeli” Airport
7 March 2024