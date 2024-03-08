0
Friday 8 March 2024 - 20:40

Biden Announces New Method to Deliver Aid to Gaza

Story Code : 1121269
Biden Announces New Method to Deliver Aid to Gaza
“Tonight, I’m directing the US military to lead an emergency mission to establish a temporary pier in the Mediterranean on the coast of Gaza that can receive large shipments carrying food, water, medicine and temporary shelters,” Biden said.

He further added that “no US boots will be on the ground.”

A senior White House official told reporters that the pier will be able to bring “hundreds of additional truckloads of assistance each day.” The first shipments will come via Cyprus, the official said.

According to the official who spoke to reporters shortly before Biden delivered his address, the US will “coordinate with the ‘Israelis’ on the security requirements on land,” and work with the UN and humanitarian groups to distribute the aid. The new method will “take a number of weeks to plan and execute,” the official said.
