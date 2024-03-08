0
Friday 8 March 2024 - 20:42

Gaza Women Delivering Stillborn Children Amid Looming Famine

Story Code : 1121271
Gaza Women Delivering Stillborn Children Amid Looming Famine
“There are many operations that have been performed, like caesarean sections to remove fetuses, [which] died due to malnutrition among women,” ActionAid International said in a statement on Thursday.

“More than 95% of women [who] come to the hospital and undergo the necessary medical examinations [are suffering] from anemia,” the statement added.

Gaza is on the verge of all-out famine amid the war and concomitant siege that has reduced the flow of water, food, electricity, and medicine into the Palestinian territory into a trickle.

ActionAid said one-quarter of Gaza’s 2.4-million-strong population were one step away from famine, warning that the territory's already extremely strained humanitarian system was about to face total collapse.

"Over the last week, aid distributions across Gaza have come under attack, claiming lives while further endangering aid operations," the organization said.

"As a result of the growing attacks on paramedics in Gaza, the Palestinian Red Crescent Society announced last week that it was suspending its medical missions across the Strip," it added.

"On top of this, UNRWA, the largest aid agency in Gaza, is facing an uncertain future after seeing its budget severely slashed as many large donors and donor nations have withdrawn their financial support."

The mass abandonment of the agency followed “Israeli” accusations that 12 UNRWA employees had been involved in an October 7 operation by Gaza's resistance groups against the occupied territories, after which the “Israeli” entity launched the war.

So far during the military onslaught, the regime has martyred more than 30,800 Gazans, most of them women and children.
