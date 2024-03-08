0
Friday 8 March 2024 - 20:50

Trump: Biden’s State of the Union Worst Ever Made

Story Code : 1121275
Trump: Biden’s State of the Union Worst Ever Made
The Republican, who will go head to head with the incumbent in November’s presidential election, also accused Biden of “tremendous misrepresentation and lies” in his speech.

During his 68-minute address, the Democrat repeatedly tore into Trump without mentioning him by name; instead referring to him as “my predecessor.” The 81-year-old also repeatedly raised his voice, comparing himself to President Franklin Roosevelt in January 1941.

In a string of posts on his Truth Social platform on Friday, Trump characterized his political opponent’s delivery as “angry, polarizing, and hate-filled,” describing it as an “embarrassment to our country.”

According to the GOP frontrunner, Biden’s “angry” tone is a “trait of people who know they are “losing it.”

The Republican also dismissed the president’s allegations that he had “bowed down” to Russian President Vladimir Putin. Instead, it was the current head of state who had become a “puppet for Putin and Xi, and virtually every other leader,” Trump claimed.

In his address, Biden stated that his purpose was to “wake up this Congress” – an apparent reference to Republican representatives blocking his massive foreign aid package that includes $60 billion for Ukraine. The president claimed his opponents in Congress “want us to walk away from our leadership in the world.”

The Democrat also touched on the January 6, 2021 Capitol Hill riots, warning that while the “insurrectionists” had failed, “the threat remains and democracy must be defended.” Biden accused Trump and other Republicans of seeking to “bury the truth” about those events.

Amid widespread concerns over his old age and whether he is fit for office, the incumbent tried to paint his advanced years as an advantage, saying: “when you get to my age, certain things become clearer than ever before.”
Comment


Featured Stories
UN Warns Rafah Invasion Would Push Gaza "Deeper into the Abyss"
UN Warns Rafah Invasion Would Push Gaza "Deeper into the Abyss"
Russia Destroys 2 Militant Bases, 20 Terrorists in Syria
Russia Destroys 2 Militant Bases, 20 Terrorists in Syria
8 March 2024
Pro-Palestinian Activists Demonstrate in US Capital Ahead of Biden
Pro-Palestinian Activists Demonstrate in US Capital Ahead of Biden's State of the Union
8 March 2024
No International Women’s Day for Gazan Women
No International Women’s Day for Gazan Women
8 March 2024
UN Envoy: Iran Reserves Legitimate Right to Respond to “Israeli” Threats
UN Envoy: Iran Reserves Legitimate Right to Respond to “Israeli” Threats
8 March 2024
Biden to Announce Gaza Port Project for "Aid" in his Speech: US Media
Biden to Announce Gaza Port Project for "Aid" in his Speech: US Media
8 March 2024
Spain to Give UN Agency for Palestinian 20mn Euros
Spain to Give UN Agency for Palestinian 20mn Euros
8 March 2024
Sayyed Al-Houthi: ‘Israel’ Has Failed in its Genocide in Gaza
Sayyed Al-Houthi: ‘Israel’ Has Failed in its Genocide in Gaza
8 March 2024
Resistance Front Has Great Unexploited Potential: IRGC Quds Force Chief
Resistance Front Has Great Unexploited Potential: IRGC Quds Force Chief
7 March 2024
Hamas: Israel Thwarted All Mediation Efforts for Gaza Ceasefire
Hamas: Israel Thwarted All Mediation Efforts for Gaza Ceasefire
7 March 2024
Resistance in Iraq Says Anti-Israeli Attacks to Continue Until Gaza Ceasefire
Resistance in Iraq Says Anti-Israeli Attacks to Continue Until Gaza Ceasefire
7 March 2024
S Africa Asks ICJ to Act to Prevent “Israel” from Afflicting Famine on Gaza
S Africa Asks ICJ to Act to Prevent “Israel” from Afflicting Famine on Gaza
7 March 2024
Gaza War Nothing but Embarrassment for US: IRGC Cmdr.
Gaza War Nothing but Embarrassment for US: IRGC Cmdr.
7 March 2024