Friday 8 March 2024 - 20:54

Yemenis Protest Urging Stepped-up Strikes on “Israel”

The demonstrators took to the streets in eleven different districts of the northwestern province of Sa’ada on Friday, and took part in rallies under the motto “Victory for Gaza... Our strikes are escalating.”

The participants expressed their strong support for Palestinians in Gaza and denounced “Israeli” atrocities in the besieged territory.

“The month of Ramadan is a month of jihad before it is a month of worship. We will continue to mobilize, and stay on alert,” they said in a communiqué, expressing gratitude to resistance forces in Yemen, Lebanon and Iraq for attacks against “Israeli” interests in support of Palestinians.

The demonstrators warned that the United States and the “Israeli” entity are likely to target civilians as desperately needy households would scramble to collect humanitarian assistance.

They praised the honorable and humanitarian stances of some world leaders in condemnation of the vicious US- “Israeli” aggression against Gazans.

 “Praise to Yemeni Armed Forces for conducting qualitative operations and targeting ‘Israeli’-affiliated ships as well as American and British military assets in support of Gaza and in response to aggression against Yemen. With the advent of the holy month of Ramadan, we call for a total boycott of American and ‘Israeli’ goods and the companies that support them,” the statement also read.
