0
Friday 8 March 2024 - 20:55

Media Bias Report Highlights Distorted Coverage of War on Gaza in UK

Story Code : 1121282
Media Bias Report Highlights Distorted Coverage of War on Gaza in UK
The report, titled "Media Bias Gaza 2023-24," was released by the Center for Media Monitoring (CFMM) on Wednesday. It analyzed data from 28 UK online media websites over a one-month period starting from October 7, 2023.

The study, which examined over 200,000 articles and TV reports, concluded that the British media had not represented the Gaza conflict impartially.

Speaking at the CFMM event in the House of Parliament, Richard Burgess, the BBC's director of news content, acknowledged that mistakes were inevitable for a 24-hour news channel.

“It’s impossible not to make mistakes, we will make mistakes,” Burgess said, defending their coverage.

However, the CFMM report highlighted that "many prominent media personalities, senior editors, and journalists repeated Islamophobic stereotypes about Muslim belief and identity, aiming to undermine the Palestinian cause and/or Palestinian advocates.”

The study also noted “how some media outlets and commentators have framed the conflict as being between Muslims and Jews."

“Muslim opposition to Israel has been framed as anti-Semitic by some publications and commentators,” the study said

Jonathan Levy, managing director and executive editor at Sky News, disputed several points in the report, including reducing the conflict to an “Israel-Hamas” war.

The report revealed that Israelis were 11 times more likely to be referred to as “victims of attacks” compared to Palestinians. Additionally, 76 percent of online articles framed the conflict as an “Israel-Hamas war,” with only 24 percent mentioning “Palestine/Palestinian,” indicating a lack of context.

Marwan Yaghi, a Palestinian diplomat in the UK, criticized the media coverage as “appallingly biased.”

The report also highlighted that right-wing news channels and publications in Britain misrepresented pro-Palestinian protesters as anti-Semitic.

It further mentioned that pro-Palestinian voices were misrepresented and vilified by media outlets, with allegations of anti-Semitism and terrorism being used to discredit legitimate advocacy efforts.

The report also noted a lack of scrutiny around several stories perpetuated in the press, citing 361 mentions of the false “beheaded babies” story.
Comment


Featured Stories
UN Warns Rafah Invasion Would Push Gaza "Deeper into the Abyss"
UN Warns Rafah Invasion Would Push Gaza "Deeper into the Abyss"
Russia Destroys 2 Militant Bases, 20 Terrorists in Syria
Russia Destroys 2 Militant Bases, 20 Terrorists in Syria
8 March 2024
Pro-Palestinian Activists Demonstrate in US Capital Ahead of Biden
Pro-Palestinian Activists Demonstrate in US Capital Ahead of Biden's State of the Union
8 March 2024
No International Women’s Day for Gazan Women
No International Women’s Day for Gazan Women
8 March 2024
UN Envoy: Iran Reserves Legitimate Right to Respond to “Israeli” Threats
UN Envoy: Iran Reserves Legitimate Right to Respond to “Israeli” Threats
8 March 2024
Biden to Announce Gaza Port Project for "Aid" in his Speech: US Media
Biden to Announce Gaza Port Project for "Aid" in his Speech: US Media
8 March 2024
Spain to Give UN Agency for Palestinian 20mn Euros
Spain to Give UN Agency for Palestinian 20mn Euros
8 March 2024
Sayyed Al-Houthi: ‘Israel’ Has Failed in its Genocide in Gaza
Sayyed Al-Houthi: ‘Israel’ Has Failed in its Genocide in Gaza
8 March 2024
Resistance Front Has Great Unexploited Potential: IRGC Quds Force Chief
Resistance Front Has Great Unexploited Potential: IRGC Quds Force Chief
7 March 2024
Hamas: Israel Thwarted All Mediation Efforts for Gaza Ceasefire
Hamas: Israel Thwarted All Mediation Efforts for Gaza Ceasefire
7 March 2024
Resistance in Iraq Says Anti-Israeli Attacks to Continue Until Gaza Ceasefire
Resistance in Iraq Says Anti-Israeli Attacks to Continue Until Gaza Ceasefire
7 March 2024
S Africa Asks ICJ to Act to Prevent “Israel” from Afflicting Famine on Gaza
S Africa Asks ICJ to Act to Prevent “Israel” from Afflicting Famine on Gaza
7 March 2024
Gaza War Nothing but Embarrassment for US: IRGC Cmdr.
Gaza War Nothing but Embarrassment for US: IRGC Cmdr.
7 March 2024