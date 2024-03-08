0
Friday 8 March 2024 - 21:00

IRGC Commander Highlights Steady Missile Advancements

Story Code : 1121286
"Advancements in the aerospace and missile fields are continuous… as the barriers of technology have been broken, and advancements in this area will be made faster in the future," Hajizadeh said, speaking during a ceremony in Khuzestan province on Friday.

He also emphasized the importance of young people as the future builders of the country and stated that the future belongs to them.

The commander also stressed the importance of informing and educating future generations about the achievements of the country, expressing hope that by doing so, they will feel a sense of responsibility for these achievements and remain optimistic about the future.

In February, Hajizadeh stated that Iran is among the top global defense powers. He noted advancements since the era of the Sacred Defense (the Iraqi-imposed war on Iran in the 1980s), citing US acknowledgment of Iran's defense capabilities.

Iranian military experts and technicians have in recent years made great headways in manufacturing a broad range of indigenous equipment, making the armed forces self-sufficient in the arms sphere.

Iranian officials have repeatedly underscored that the country will not hesitate to strengthen its military capabilities, including its missile power, which are entirely meant for defense, and that Iran’s defense capabilities will be never subject to negotiations.

Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyed Ali Khamenei has repeatedly called for efforts to maintain and boost Iran’s defense capabilities, hitting back at the enemies for disputing the country’s missile program.
