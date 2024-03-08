Islam Times - The al-Shifa hospital in Gaza has documented its first case of a person starving to death, highlighting the severe humanitarian crisis in the besieged enclave.

According to Aljazeera news agency, graphic video footage by Ezzedine Lulu, a fifth-year student acting as a doctor at the al-Shifa Medical Complex, showed a child's body on a hospital bed, displaying signs of severe starvation such as protruding ribs and extreme thinness.Lulu recorded the arrival of the first deceased person to the hospital, located in the northern Gaza Strip. He expressed frustration over the situation that led to the child's death and the inability to prevent starvation and thirst among the people of the north. He remarked, "Do not talk to us again about human rights, I do not know where the world has reached in its brutality and cruelty."According to the Gaza Health Ministry, 78 people have been killed in eight Israeli attacks on Palestinians in the last 24 hours, bringing the total number of deaths in the enclave since October 7 to 30,878. The ministry also reported that 104 people were injured by the Israeli army during this period, raising the total number of wounded to 72,402. The ministry added that some victims remain under rubble and on roads, as the Israeli occupation prevents ambulance and civil defense crews from reaching them.