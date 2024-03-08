0
Friday 8 March 2024 - 21:03

North Korea Conducts Artillery Drills

So far this year, Pyongyang has declared South Korea its "principal enemy", jettisoned agencies dedicated to reunification and outreach, and threatened war over "even 0.001 mm" of territorial infringement, the North's state media said Friday.

Pyongyang's latest announcement came after Washington and Seoul started their annual spring military exercises Monday with double the number of troops participating compared to 2023.

The North's live-fire drills on Thursday involved border units "that put the enemy's capital in their striking range," Pyongyang's official Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) said, referring to Seoul.

Kim urged his soldiers to "vigorously push forward the work for making preparations for regular combat mobilisation" to "take the initiative with merciless and rapid strikes" in the event of an "actual war", according to KCNA. 

Seoul's military also confirmed the North had carried out live-fire artillery drills involving rocket launchers and self-propelled howitzers.

They took place in North Korea's western port city of Nampho toward the Yellow Sea, it added.

"Our military is closely monitoring North Korea's signs of provocation ... while maintaining a firm joint defense posture and conducting the ongoing Freedom Shield exercises and joint drills," Seoul's Joint Chiefs of Staff said in a statement.

"If North Korea commits a provocation, we will punish overwhelmingly and firmly in accordance with the principle of 'immediately, strongly, and until the end'".

North Korea on Tuesday warned that Seoul and Washington would pay a "dear price" over the large-scale military exercises, urging the allies to cease "frantic war drills".
