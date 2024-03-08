0
Friday 8 March 2024 - 21:05

Russia Has 'No More Red Lines' for France, Medvedev Warns

Story Code : 1121290
Russia Has
According to Le Monde, Fabien Roussel, the national secretary of the French Communist Party, quoted Macron as saying that how "France's position has changed" regarding the Ukraine war, and that "there are no more red lines, there are no more limits."

Medvedev, who currently serves as deputy chairman of Russia's Security Council, referred to the report in a message posted on the social media platform, X, later on Thursday.

"Macron has said, 'there are no more red lines, there are no more limits' in terms of supporting Ukraine (Le Monde). Then that means, Russia has no more red lines left for France," Medvedev said.

He also wrote "In hostem omina licita," in his message, which is a Latin phrase that roughly translates as "everything is legal if it is done to an enemy."

Macron’s remarks also left the party chiefs concerned, amid accusations that he uses the war in Ukraine to boost his coalition’s standing ahead of this summer’s European Parliament election.

Green party leader Marine Tondelier said it was “extremely worrying” to see Macron tell the meeting “we must show we have no limits,” too.

Jordan Bardella, president of the far-right National Rally (RN) party, said he had pleaded with Macron “not to go to war with Russia.”

Far-left heavyweight Manuel Bompard also said, “I arrived worried and I left even more worried.”

Commenting on Macron’s hawkish remarks, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Thursday that Macron “continues to raise the level of France’s direct involvement” in the war in Ukraine.

The French president last week refused to rule out the deployment of NATO troops to Ukraine to fight against Russia, drawing a warning from the Kremlin that declared such a move could lead to a direct conflict between NATO and Russia.
Comment


Featured Stories
UN Warns Rafah Invasion Would Push Gaza "Deeper into the Abyss"
UN Warns Rafah Invasion Would Push Gaza "Deeper into the Abyss"
Russia Destroys 2 Militant Bases, 20 Terrorists in Syria
Russia Destroys 2 Militant Bases, 20 Terrorists in Syria
8 March 2024
Pro-Palestinian Activists Demonstrate in US Capital Ahead of Biden
Pro-Palestinian Activists Demonstrate in US Capital Ahead of Biden's State of the Union
8 March 2024
No International Women’s Day for Gazan Women
No International Women’s Day for Gazan Women
8 March 2024
UN Envoy: Iran Reserves Legitimate Right to Respond to “Israeli” Threats
UN Envoy: Iran Reserves Legitimate Right to Respond to “Israeli” Threats
8 March 2024
Biden to Announce Gaza Port Project for "Aid" in his Speech: US Media
Biden to Announce Gaza Port Project for "Aid" in his Speech: US Media
8 March 2024
Spain to Give UN Agency for Palestinian 20mn Euros
Spain to Give UN Agency for Palestinian 20mn Euros
8 March 2024
Sayyed Al-Houthi: ‘Israel’ Has Failed in its Genocide in Gaza
Sayyed Al-Houthi: ‘Israel’ Has Failed in its Genocide in Gaza
8 March 2024
Resistance Front Has Great Unexploited Potential: IRGC Quds Force Chief
Resistance Front Has Great Unexploited Potential: IRGC Quds Force Chief
7 March 2024
Hamas: Israel Thwarted All Mediation Efforts for Gaza Ceasefire
Hamas: Israel Thwarted All Mediation Efforts for Gaza Ceasefire
7 March 2024
Resistance in Iraq Says Anti-Israeli Attacks to Continue Until Gaza Ceasefire
Resistance in Iraq Says Anti-Israeli Attacks to Continue Until Gaza Ceasefire
7 March 2024
S Africa Asks ICJ to Act to Prevent “Israel” from Afflicting Famine on Gaza
S Africa Asks ICJ to Act to Prevent “Israel” from Afflicting Famine on Gaza
7 March 2024
Gaza War Nothing but Embarrassment for US: IRGC Cmdr.
Gaza War Nothing but Embarrassment for US: IRGC Cmdr.
7 March 2024