Russia Has 'No More Red Lines' for France, Medvedev Warns

Islam Times - Former Russian president Dmitry Medvedev has warned France that Moscow has "no more red lines" for the country after French President Emmanuel Macron reaffirmed unlimited support for Ukraine against Russia.

According to Le Monde, Fabien Roussel, the national secretary of the French Communist Party, quoted Macron as saying that how "France's position has changed" regarding the Ukraine war, and that "there are no more red lines, there are no more limits."Medvedev, who currently serves as deputy chairman of Russia's Security Council, referred to the report in a message posted on the social media platform, X, later on Thursday."Macron has said, 'there are no more red lines, there are no more limits' in terms of supporting Ukraine (Le Monde). Then that means, Russia has no more red lines left for France," Medvedev said.He also wrote "In hostem omina licita," in his message, which is a Latin phrase that roughly translates as "everything is legal if it is done to an enemy."Macron’s remarks also left the party chiefs concerned, amid accusations that he uses the war in Ukraine to boost his coalition’s standing ahead of this summer’s European Parliament election.Green party leader Marine Tondelier said it was “extremely worrying” to see Macron tell the meeting “we must show we have no limits,” too.Jordan Bardella, president of the far-right National Rally (RN) party, said he had pleaded with Macron “not to go to war with Russia.”Far-left heavyweight Manuel Bompard also said, “I arrived worried and I left even more worried.”Commenting on Macron’s hawkish remarks, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Thursday that Macron “continues to raise the level of France’s direct involvement” in the war in Ukraine.The French president last week refused to rule out the deployment of NATO troops to Ukraine to fight against Russia, drawing a warning from the Kremlin that declared such a move could lead to a direct conflict between NATO and Russia.