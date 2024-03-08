0
Friday 8 March 2024 - 21:08

Hezbollah Launches More Attacks on IOF Sites near Lebanon

Story Code : 1121293
Hezbollah military media issued consecutive statements to illustrate the attacks and their outcomes.

The first statement mentioned that the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 01:55 pm on Friday, March 08, 2024, a deployment of Israeli occupation soldiers in the vicinity of Al-Raheb site with artillery shells.

Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 03:20 pm on Friday, March 08, 2024, a gathering of the enemy’s soldiers and vehicles east of Al-Sammaqa site in the Lebanese occupied Kfarshuba Hills with artillery and rocket weapons, the second statement pointed out.

The third statement affirmed that the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 03:30 pm on Friday, March 08, 2024, Ruwaisat Al-Alam site in the Lebanese occupied Kfarshuba Hills with rockets, hitting it directly.

According to the fourth statement, Islamic Resistance fighters fired at 04:30 pm on Friday, March 08, 2024, a Falaq-1 missile at a gathering of the Israeli occupation soldiers in the vicinity of Jal Al-Alam site, hitting it directly.

Meanwhile, Hezbollah military media issued statements to mourn its fighters Hadi Mahmoud Hejazi, Fadel Abbas Kaawar, and Ali Amin Marji who embraced martyrdom all the way to Al-Quds.
