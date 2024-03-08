0
Friday 8 March 2024 - 21:11

UN Warns Rafah Invasion Would Push Gaza "Deeper into the Abyss"

Story Code : 1121295
UN Warns Rafah Invasion Would Push Gaza "Deeper into the Abyss"
"Gazans who have nowhere else to run to, are living in “deplorable sub-human conditions” in Rafah, Jeremy Laurence said. “Any ground assault on Rafah would incur massive loss of life and would heighten the risk of further atrocity crimes," he said while noting that the holy month of Ramadan is starting this weekend.

“This must not be allowed to happen. We also fear that further Israeli restrictions on access by Palestinians to East Jerusalem and Al Aqsa Mosque during Ramadan could further inflame tensions.”

He added that "there must be an immediate end to this conflict and that the killing and destruction must stop.”

In continuing its offensive, Israel, as the occupying power, “must – we repeat - fully comply with its obligations under international humanitarian law to provide the increasingly desperate civilian population of Gaza with the necessary food and medical supplies, or, if it is unable to do so, ensure that the population has access to critical life-saving humanitarian assistance commensurate with their needs”, Laurence stressed. 

He also called for full opening of the border crossings to supply food and medicine "to ensure the free and secure movement of aid convoys to civilians wherever they are located." 

He also backed a prisoner swap deal between Israeli regime and Hamas, saying that such a deal will allow a ceasefire to go ahead. 

The efforts for a ceasefire have been marred by Washington and Tel Aviv. Washington vetoed three times UN Security resolutions for a truce. The Israeli government has so far refused Hamas conditions for a deal which includes ceasing the fire, lifting the siege, and withdrawing from Gaza. 
Comment


Featured Stories
UN Warns Rafah Invasion Would Push Gaza "Deeper into the Abyss"
UN Warns Rafah Invasion Would Push Gaza "Deeper into the Abyss"
Russia Destroys 2 Militant Bases, 20 Terrorists in Syria
Russia Destroys 2 Militant Bases, 20 Terrorists in Syria
8 March 2024
Pro-Palestinian Activists Demonstrate in US Capital Ahead of Biden
Pro-Palestinian Activists Demonstrate in US Capital Ahead of Biden's State of the Union
8 March 2024
No International Women’s Day for Gazan Women
No International Women’s Day for Gazan Women
8 March 2024
UN Envoy: Iran Reserves Legitimate Right to Respond to “Israeli” Threats
UN Envoy: Iran Reserves Legitimate Right to Respond to “Israeli” Threats
8 March 2024
Biden to Announce Gaza Port Project for "Aid" in his Speech: US Media
Biden to Announce Gaza Port Project for "Aid" in his Speech: US Media
8 March 2024
Spain to Give UN Agency for Palestinian 20mn Euros
Spain to Give UN Agency for Palestinian 20mn Euros
8 March 2024
Sayyed Al-Houthi: ‘Israel’ Has Failed in its Genocide in Gaza
Sayyed Al-Houthi: ‘Israel’ Has Failed in its Genocide in Gaza
8 March 2024
Resistance Front Has Great Unexploited Potential: IRGC Quds Force Chief
Resistance Front Has Great Unexploited Potential: IRGC Quds Force Chief
7 March 2024
Hamas: Israel Thwarted All Mediation Efforts for Gaza Ceasefire
Hamas: Israel Thwarted All Mediation Efforts for Gaza Ceasefire
7 March 2024
Resistance in Iraq Says Anti-Israeli Attacks to Continue Until Gaza Ceasefire
Resistance in Iraq Says Anti-Israeli Attacks to Continue Until Gaza Ceasefire
7 March 2024
S Africa Asks ICJ to Act to Prevent “Israel” from Afflicting Famine on Gaza
S Africa Asks ICJ to Act to Prevent “Israel” from Afflicting Famine on Gaza
7 March 2024
Gaza War Nothing but Embarrassment for US: IRGC Cmdr.
Gaza War Nothing but Embarrassment for US: IRGC Cmdr.
7 March 2024