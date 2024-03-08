UN Warns Rafah Invasion Would Push Gaza "Deeper into the Abyss"

Islam Times - A spokesman for the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights has warned that an Israeli offensive in the coming days will make Gaza "slide deeper into the abyss" as the besieged enclave is already in a catastrophic situation.

"Gazans who have nowhere else to run to, are living in “deplorable sub-human conditions” in Rafah, Jeremy Laurence said. “Any ground assault on Rafah would incur massive loss of life and would heighten the risk of further atrocity crimes," he said while noting that the holy month of Ramadan is starting this weekend.“This must not be allowed to happen. We also fear that further Israeli restrictions on access by Palestinians to East Jerusalem and Al Aqsa Mosque during Ramadan could further inflame tensions.”He added that "there must be an immediate end to this conflict and that the killing and destruction must stop.”In continuing its offensive, Israel, as the occupying power, “must – we repeat - fully comply with its obligations under international humanitarian law to provide the increasingly desperate civilian population of Gaza with the necessary food and medical supplies, or, if it is unable to do so, ensure that the population has access to critical life-saving humanitarian assistance commensurate with their needs”, Laurence stressed.He also called for full opening of the border crossings to supply food and medicine "to ensure the free and secure movement of aid convoys to civilians wherever they are located."He also backed a prisoner swap deal between Israeli regime and Hamas, saying that such a deal will allow a ceasefire to go ahead.The efforts for a ceasefire have been marred by Washington and Tel Aviv. Washington vetoed three times UN Security resolutions for a truce. The Israeli government has so far refused Hamas conditions for a deal which includes ceasing the fire, lifting the siege, and withdrawing from Gaza.