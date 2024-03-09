0
Saturday 9 March 2024 - 12:01

Yemeni Forces Target US Ship, Destroyers in Support of Gaza

Yemeni Forces Target US Ship, Destroyers in Support of Gaza
According to Saree, the operations came in support of the oppressed Palestinian people and in retaliation to the American-British aggression against our country.

“The naval forces and the air force of the Yemeni Armed Forces carried out two specific military operations,” he said, pointing out that “The first operation targeted the American ship ‘Propel Fortune’ in the Gulf of Aden with a number of suitable naval missiles, while the second operation targeted a number of American war destroyers at the Red Sea and the Gulf of Aden with 37 drones.”

He further mentioned that “the two operations successfully achieved their goals.”

“The Yemeni Armed Forces salute all of our great Yemeni people for their million march demonstrations in the capital, Sana’a, and across governorates and districts, in confirmation of their solid stance in support of the Palestinian people,” the Yemeni official added.

Saree concluded that “The Yemeni armed forces will persist in upholding their military operations in the Red and Arab Seas until the aggression stops and the siege on the Palestinian people in the Gaza Strip is lifted.”
