Saturday 9 March 2024 - 12:02

Iranian Spokesman Urges Expulsion of Israel from UN Women’s Commission

Story Code : 1121406
In a post on his X account on the occasion of the International Women's Day on March 8, Nasser Kanaani said the event should not turn into an opportunity to “make ridiculous and degrading statements on part of some phony defenders of women’s rights who have a dark record of violating their human, cultural and social rights by looking at women as a tool.”

“The hypocritical approach of these fake defenders of women’s rights who are turning a blind eye to the brutal massacre of thousands of innocent women and children in Palestine and keep supporting a terrorist regime and ruthless killer of women and children has been laid bare to the entire world,” the Iranian spokesman added.

“This year’s International Women’s Day belongs to the brave women and mothers of innocent Palestinian girls and must be turned into an opportunity for global condemnation of the blood-thirsty Israeli regime,” he stated.

“Kicking the usurper Zionist regime out of the Commission on the Status of Women for killing thousands of women and committing crimes against humanity due to its systematic starvation of the civilian population, especially women and children, and causing severe mental and emotional suffering to mothers as a result of the gradual death of their kids, is a global demand,” Kanaani underlined.

The Israeli regime has been facing mounting criticism over the targeting of residential areas leading to high civilian casualties in Gaza.

Last week, US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin admitted that more than 25,000 women and children have been killed in Israel’s war on Gaza since October 7.
