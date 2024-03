Islam Times - About 83% of the polled Russians give a positive assessment of the work of Russian President Vladimir Putin, according to a survey conducted by the Public Opinion Foundation (FOM).

According to the survey, 83% of the respondents said they evaluate Putin’s endeavors positively, TASS reported.In addition, 55% of those polled approved of the Russian government’s work, while 61% approved of Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin’s work.The United Russia tops the rating, as 53% of the respondents would cast their ballots for this party.The FOMnibus weekly poll was conducted among 1,500 adults from 104 urban and rural populated localities in 53 Russian regions on March 1-3, 2024.