0
Saturday 9 March 2024 - 12:04

Balfour Portrait Defaced by Protester for Symbolizing Palestinian Struggle against Colonial Legacy

Story Code : 1121408
Balfour Portrait Defaced by Protester for Symbolizing Palestinian Struggle against Colonial Legacy
The incident, captured in an Instagram video, shows the portrait being sprayed and slashed at Trinity College, University of Cambridge, accompanied by a caption that reads: “Palestine Action spray and slash a historic painting of ‘Lord’ Balfour in Trinity College, University of Cambridge.”

Lord Balfour's declaration, issued in 1917, is widely seen as the starting point of the ethnic cleansing of Palestine, as it promised land that the British did not have the right to give away. The declaration paved the way for the destruction of indigenous villages, arbitrary killings, arrests, torture, sexual violence, including rape, and ultimately, the Nakba.

The Nakba, meaning "catastrophe" in Arabic, refers to the mass expulsion of Palestinians from their homes and the destruction of over 500 villages by Zionist militias, with British complicity. The Nakba continues today with ongoing genocide rooted in British support for Israel.

The Balfour Declaration pledged to establish "a national home for the Jewish people" in Palestine, setting off a chain of events that led to the establishment of the Israel regime in 1948. The declaration has long been a source of controversy and has puzzled historians for decades.

The Balfour Declaration, a product of the colonial mandate system established after World War I, has had lasting consequences for the people of Palestine. The recent incident at Cambridge University highlights the ongoing debate surrounding its legacy and the continued struggle for justice for the Palestinian people.
Comment


Featured Stories
Iran Dismantles Illegal Online Gambling Network Linked to UK
Iran Dismantles Illegal Online Gambling Network Linked to UK
US Complicit in What Is Happening in Gaza: Senator Sanders
US Complicit in What Is Happening in Gaza: Senator Sanders
9 March 2024
Yemeni Official Warns US against Hostile Moves in Red Sea
Yemeni Official Warns US against Hostile Moves in Red Sea
9 March 2024
US Senate Passes $460bn Spending Bill to Avert Government Shutdown
US Senate Passes $460bn Spending Bill to Avert Government Shutdown
9 March 2024
Iranian Spokesman Urges Expulsion of Israel from UN Women’s Commission
Iranian Spokesman Urges Expulsion of Israel from UN Women’s Commission
9 March 2024
Yemeni Forces Target US Ship, Destroyers in Support of Gaza
Yemeni Forces Target US Ship, Destroyers in Support of Gaza
9 March 2024
Erdogan: Netanyahu Writing His Name next to Hitler, Stalin and Mussolini
Erdogan: Netanyahu Writing His Name next to Hitler, Stalin and Mussolini
9 March 2024
Iran: Meta’s Removal of Imam Khamenei Accounts Illegal, Unethical
Iran: Meta’s Removal of Imam Khamenei Accounts Illegal, Unethical
9 March 2024
UN Warns Rafah Invasion Would Push Gaza "Deeper into the Abyss"
UN Warns Rafah Invasion Would Push Gaza "Deeper into the Abyss"
8 March 2024
Russia Destroys 2 Militant Bases, 20 Terrorists in Syria
Russia Destroys 2 Militant Bases, 20 Terrorists in Syria
8 March 2024
Pro-Palestinian Activists Demonstrate in US Capital Ahead of Biden
Pro-Palestinian Activists Demonstrate in US Capital Ahead of Biden's State of the Union
8 March 2024
No International Women’s Day for Gazan Women
No International Women’s Day for Gazan Women
8 March 2024
UN Envoy: Iran Reserves Legitimate Right to Respond to “Israeli” Threats
UN Envoy: Iran Reserves Legitimate Right to Respond to “Israeli” Threats
8 March 2024