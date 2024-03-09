Nigeria Eyes Possibility of Joining BRICS Nations, FM Says

Islam Times - Nigeria is viewing the possibility of joining the BRICS group of emerging economies, the foreign minister of the African country said.

Nigeria is exploring the possibility of joining BRICS, Minister of Foreign Affairs, Ambassador Yusuf Maitama Tuggar stated, the state-run radio station Radio Nigeria reported citing the statement signed by Foreign Minister's Special Assistant Al-Kasim Abdulkadir.Tuggar also reaffirmed Nigeria's commitment to strengthening diplomatic and economic relations with Russia, which holds the presidency of the BRICS, the radio station said.According to the minister, Nigeria is ready to finalize the preparations for inking all bilateral agreements drafted by the bilateral commission on the economic, cultural and political ties, according to TASS.The statement pointed out that during his visit to Russia on March 5-7, Tuggar appreciated Russia's support for the efforts of Nigerian President Bola Tinubu's administration to develop the country, especially its willingness to facilitate the completion of the construction of the Ajaokuta steel plant as as well as the restart of Rusal's aluminum smelting plant in Nigeria.With the addition of the new members, the BRICS has grown to 10 countries with a population of 3.6 billion - nearly half the world's population. The countries account for more than 40% of global oil production and about a quarter of global merchandise exports, the report added.