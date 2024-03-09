Lieberman: ‘Israel” is Humiliated

Islam Times - The former “Israeli” war minister Avigdor Lieberman admitted that this entity failed to achieve its goals in the Gaza war and announced that instead of achieving a complete victory against Hamas, “Israel” was completely humiliated and humiliated.

“Instead of achieving a complete victory against Hamas, ‘Israel’ was completely humiliated and humiliated,” Lieberman said.He further mentioned: “We lost all the bargaining chips to put pressure on Hamas to release the prisoners and instead of achieving a complete victory, we reached complete humiliation.”This is while Hamas does not accept talking about the case of captives before dealing with a permanent ceasefire in the Gaza Strip and has emphasized that any agreement must include a permanent ceasefire. and the withdrawal of “Israeli” forces from Gaza.