Saturday 9 March 2024 - 20:48

Lieberman: ‘Israel” is Humiliated

Lieberman: ‘Israel” is Humiliated
“Instead of achieving a complete victory against Hamas, ‘Israel’ was completely humiliated and humiliated,” Lieberman said.

He further mentioned: “We lost all the bargaining chips to put pressure on Hamas to release the prisoners and instead of achieving a complete victory, we reached complete humiliation.”

This is while Hamas does not accept talking about the case of captives before dealing with a permanent ceasefire in the Gaza Strip and has emphasized that any agreement must include a permanent ceasefire. and the withdrawal of “Israeli” forces from Gaza.
