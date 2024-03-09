Dutch Health Workers Rally for Gaza, Call for End to Israeli Bombardment of Hospitals

Islam Times - Healthcare providers in the Netherlands planned to stage a protest march Saturday in solidarity with Gaza, calling for an immediate end to Israeli attacks on hospitals and the killing of healthcare workers.

Organized by Doctors for Gaza – The Netherlands, the march will commence at the International Court of Justice in The Hague this afternoon, passing by the Noordeinde Palace where the Dutch king works.The group aims to emphasize that "Healthcare is not a target" by forming a large 'target' at the Hofvijver in The Hague, stressing the need to protect medical facilities and personnel in accordance with international humanitarian law.The healthcare workers are calling for an immediate end to Israeli attacks on Gaza's hospitals, the killing of healthcare workers, and arms sales to Israel. They also demand the release of abducted healthcare workers from Gaza and immediate access to medical supplies in the region.According to Ashraf Al-Qudra, spokesman for the Palestinian Ministry of Health in Gaza, Israeli occupation forces have killed 364 health personnel since October 7. Additionally, at least 269 others, including hospital directors in Khan Yunis and northern Gaza, have been detained by the occupation forces. Al-Qudra reported that Israeli forces have destroyed 155 health institutions, rendering 32 hospitals and 53 health centers non-operational.Moreover, 126 ambulances have been targeted and put out of service, and the infrastructure of hospitals in Khan Yunis and northern Gaza has been severely damaged, reducing them to basic triage points.The health situation in Gaza is described as catastrophic and worsening due to the lack of essential medical aid.Al-Qudra has called on the UN to activate international humanitarian law to protect civilians, institutions, and health teams, and prevent the humanitarian catastrophe from escalating further.