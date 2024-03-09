0
Saturday 9 March 2024 - 20:56

Indian Police Officer Caught on Video Kicking Muslims During Prayers in Delhi

The video, which went viral on social media, sparked outrage and led to demands for action against the officer.

The incident occurred during Friday prayers, with the video capturing the officer kicking multiple people as they were engaged in worship. Local residents also reacted strongly, blocking the road and calling for accountability.

In response to the incident, the Delhi Police announced the immediate suspension of the officer involved. In a statement, they said, "The Police Post Incharge who was seen in the video (kicking men) has been suspended with immediate effect," adding, "necessary disciplinary action is also been taken."

The actions of the officer were condemned by India's main opposition party, the Indian National Congress. The party's Delhi unit expressed strong condemnation, stating, "Congress strongly condemns such inhuman acts during worship, namaz, or prayer of any religion." They also called for swift action against the responsible police personnel.

Senior Delhi police officer Mukesh Kumar Meena later confirmed that the situation in the area had been normalized and that traffic had resumed.
