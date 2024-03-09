0
Saturday 9 March 2024 - 21:10

10 Killed, 10 Missing in Floods, Landslides in Western Indonesia

Story Code : 1121523
Pesisir Selatan disaster mitigation agency chief Doni Gusrizal said in a statement that rescuers were still searching for other missing people and evacuating those affected by the floods and landslides amid torrential rains, Xinhua reported.

"The rain was still pouring until this morning. Several access points were still cut off, making it difficult to get through. Then, we use boats to help those isolated villagers," he said.

According to Gusrizal, more than 45,000 people fled to temporary shelters provided by the agency in each subdistrict in the regency. Over 20,000 houses were inundated and at least eight bridges were broken, he added.

The floods and landslides in Pesisir Selatan were triggered by torrential rains that have hit the region since Thursday, cutting off a road access connecting several villages and cutting electricity to locals.

Disasters like floods and landslides often occur in Indonesia during the rainy season.
