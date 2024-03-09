0
Saturday 9 March 2024 - 21:17

Iran Dismantles Illegal Online Gambling Network Linked to UK

Story Code : 1121525
The Iranian Intelligence Ministry's announcement said on Saturday that the dismantling of the UK-linked network which it described as the biggest such network in Iran followed 14 months of intelligence search and investigative operations.  

It added that the Nitro Bet network had transferred huge sums of money from the country by means of 35,006 accounts, 1,200 rented banking portals and 54 major gambling and betting websites.   

Five managers of the network and the “Pardakht.me” banking portal were arrested in Iran on charges of “disruption in the economic system, money laundering, running a gambling house in cyberspace and acquiring money through illegal means.”
