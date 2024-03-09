Yemeni Official Warns US against Hostile Moves in Red Sea

Islam Times - Top Yemeni official Mohammed Ali al-Houthi has warned the US against the continuation of its hostile moves in the Red Sea.

"The heroes in the armed forces know about the loopholes that can be exploited while the take-off or landing of American aircraft on the ships," Houthi wrote in an Arabic-language post on his X social media account on Saturday."I advise the United States and its allies to issue a decision not to fly at all."Speaking in a weekly televised address on Thursday, leader of Yemen's Ansarullah Abdul-Malik al-Houthi said the United States is the main culprit in the Israeli genocide in Gaza and the silence of the international community on the regime's crimes is a source of shame.Yemen has openly supported Palestine's struggle against Israel since the occupying regime launched a devastating war on Gaza on October 7 after the territory's Palestinian resistance movements carried out the surprise Operation Al-Aqsa Storm.The Yemeni Armed Forces have carried out retaliatory strikes against the Israeli regime's interests in the Red Sea.The maritime attacks have forced some of the world's biggest shipping and oil companies to suspend transit through one of the world's most important maritime trade routes.Tankers are instead adding thousands of miles to international shipping routes by sailing around the continent of Africa rather than going through the Suez Canal.