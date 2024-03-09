0
Saturday 9 March 2024 - 21:22

Iran Border Guards Engage in Clashes with Terrorists in East

Story Code : 1121528
The border police commander of the country Brigadier General Ahmad Ali Goudarzi said that, "The members of a terrorist group who were planning to infiltrate into the country for sabotage actions were confronted by the border guards of the border regiment."

He added that "In this operation, a number of members of this group were injured and fled to the territory of the neighboring country."

The border police commander added that a significant amount of explosive equipment including mines, explosive devices, remote control transmitters and receivers, weapons ammunition, night vision binoculars etc., were confiscated. 

He said that the operation and clashes with the armed terrorist team took place in Nehbandan County, South Khorasan province at the shared border with Afghanistan.
