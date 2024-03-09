Hezbollah Conducts Fresh Attacks on Zionist Positions

Islam Times - The Lebanese Hezbollah Resistance Movement has targeted the Zionist regime's positions in northern occupied Palestine with artillery weapons.

In a statement, the Lebanese Hezbollah Resistance Movement announced that its forces conducted multiple operations in support of the Palestinian people and their Resistance in the Gaza Strip, targeting several groupings of Israeli occupation soldiers at al-Raheb military site in the western district of operations, by using artillery weapons.Later in the afternoon, the Resistance launched near-simultaneous operations on the Israeli-occupied Lebanese Kfar Chouba Hills targeting a grouping of Israeli soldiers and vehicles at the al-Summaqah military site with missiles and artillery and the Roueissat al-Alam with missiles, Beirut-based Al Mayadeen news network reported.Also, the Resistance targeted a grouping of Israeli occupation troops, positioned in the vicinity of the Jal al-Aallam military site near the occupied Palestinian coast, with a Falaq-1 rocket.In the evening, Hezbollah forces responded to Israeli attacks on civilians in South Lebanon, firing multiple rockets at Israeli artillery units in Dishon.The situation on the Lebanese-Palestinian border remains tense and ambiguous, as Israeli authorities continue to threaten with escalation, while the Resistance promises unwavering support to Gaza until the Israeli-launched war ends.