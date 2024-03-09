US Complicit in What Is Happening in Gaza: Senator Sanders

Islam Times - US Senator Bernie Sanders said on Friday that the US is complicit in what is happening in Gaza.

US Senator Sanders said that it is a mistake to give the Netanyahu cabinet ten billion dollars, according to Yemen's official Saba news agency.Sanders stressed that Biden's efforts in Gaza are still insufficient, as this is one of the largest humanitarian crises in history.Sanders, a former presidential candidate, condemned Israel’s killing of 112 people and injuring 750 more seeking aid in northern Gaza this week.“Children are starving in Gaza. Instead of opening up the borders and allowing humanitarian aid to come in, Israeli soldiers are shooting people who are desperately trying to get food off of trucks,” he said in a post on X, formerly Twitter.Sanders has said that the whole world is watching as Netanyahu and his right-wing backers starve the innocent children of Gaza and wage a genocidal war against the defenseless Palestinians in Gaza.Since the seventh of last October, the Zionist regime has continued its aggression against the Gaza Strip, with American and European support, as its planes bomb the vicinity of hospitals, buildings, towers, and Palestinian civilian houses, destroying them above the heads of their residents, and preventing the entry of water, food, medicine, and fuel.The ongoing aggression against Gaza led to the death of 30,878 martyrs and the injury of 72,402 people, in addition to the displacement of about 85 percent of the Strip’s population, according to the Strip’s authorities and international bodies and organizations.